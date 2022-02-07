LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day of sledding fun in Vincennes, Indiana, tuned into a police situation over the weekend.
Indiana State Police responded to the 4000 block of East Fox Run Drive on reports that a man had threatened to shoot a father who riding a four-wheeler and pulling his two children on a sled in a common area, according to a news release.
Responding troopers located Gary Sorgius, 68, of Vincennes, who allegedly made the threat. Although no gun was found on Sorgius, investigators said "he allegedly made the threat he was going to shoot the male on the four-wheeler and yelled to another person to get his gun."
Sorgius was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail. He's charged with one felony count of intimidation.
