LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
Investigators say Claus drove a black 2015 Toyota Rav4 onto the closed scale ramp and crashed into a 20-foot-long yellow gate arm. The steel gate pierced the front of the vehicle and exited through the rear of the vehicle.
Pictures from the scene show the steel gate protruding from close to the driver's side of the vehicle, but Claus was not hit by the gate, "and was seen walking around the vehicle following the crash." An Indiana State Trooper who responded to the crash said Claus refused to take any chemical tests to check for impairment before she was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, where she again refused to submit to any tests.
Police planned to get medical clearance for a blood draw before taking Claus to the Lake County Jail for processing. She is expected to be charged with Operating While Intoxicated.
