LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child has died after being found unresponsive in an above-ground pool Saturday night in southwest Louisville, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, LMPD officers responded to the 7000 block of Cochise Court, near Johnsontown Road, and found a young boy unresponsive in an above-ground pool. According to a police spokesperson, the child reportedly wandered "from inside the home of a relative" and fell into the pool from an attached deck.
Police said officers got the child out of the pool and transported him to Norton's Children's Hospital, where he died.
The incident appears to be an accident, LMPD said. The department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
