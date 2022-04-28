LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is in custody after police said he began firing shots at a Louisville Metro Police officer who tried to pull him over Thursday afternoon.
During a Thursday afternoon news briefing, LMPD Lt. Col. Steve Healey said it started as a routine traffic stop around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of Bluegrass Avenue, near UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in the Hazelwood neighborhood. That's when the driver of the car began firing shots at the officer, leading to a pursuit.
The vehicle pursuit ended in the 1200 block of Oleanda, near Churchill Downs, where the suspect tossed a handgun, got out of the car and took off on foot. Officers caught up with him, Healey said, in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway — near South 7th Street — where he was taken into custody.
"At no point did any LMPD officers fire any of their weapons at the suspect," Healey said.
Police said they recovered drugs from the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants. One of those warrants was for escape after he allegedly cut off an ankle monitor while on house arrest.
Noting that the gunfire began near a hospital and a school during a busy part of the afternoon, Healey said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, "showed no regard for the safety of not only our officers, but the public."
"If you look at where the 1800 block of Oleanda Avenue is, there's a hospital there," he said. "It's right down the street from a school. If you look at the time, it's a nice day and plenty of people are out. And this individual is just firing a handgun.
"We are very fortunate today that no one was hit and we were able to take this violent individual of the streets."
Although Healey said it can be frustrating to when criminals continue to re-offend, "we still have to do our job. We have to do our job continuously. We're going to do what we need to do to get these violent people off the streets."
This story will be updated when more details become available.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.