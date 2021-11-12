LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department has released the name of a 16-year-old North Oldham High School student who died in a crash early Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, Lily Fairfield from LaGrange, died in the crash that happened around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 10. She was a passenger in 2016 Mazda 3 that collided with a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck on US Hwy. 42 West, just east of State Road 393.
The two occupants of the truck and the driver of the Mazda were taken to University Hospital in Louisville, but the extent of their injuries isn't known.
According to investigators with Oldham County Police, the driver of the pickup truck, a 32-year-old Goshen woman, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of US 42 before the crash.
Oldham County Schools' crisis response team was at the student's school Wednesday, and will remain available for students, staff and parents as long as needed, the district said.
This case is under investigation and will be reviewed by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.
Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
