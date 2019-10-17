LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a double-shooting Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood.
The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Matthew Martin.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane, off Newburg Road.
When officers arrived at the scene to investigate reports of a shooting, they found two victims who had been shot. Both victims were taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police said one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday afternoon, Mitchell identified Martin as the suspect in the crime. He's charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well as cultivating marijuana and trafficking in marijuana.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.