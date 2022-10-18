LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
The body was recovered by police investigators. Mitchell said an autopsy will be performed. Further details will be released by the LMPD Homicide Unit, pending the results of the autopsy.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal. You can remain anonymous.
