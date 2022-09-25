LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood.
Around midnight on Sunday, LMPD 6th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road.
At the scene, officers found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet released his name or age.
At this time, there are no suspects.
LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police using LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD. You can also use the online portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.