LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood early Monday morning.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, police were called to the 2 Brothers Market, a convenience store at the corner of North 28th Street and St. Xavier Street, just before 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at University Hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is in investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
