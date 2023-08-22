LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Louisville's Lyndon neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Officers with his department were sent to the 1700 block of Bridgeview Lane, in a subdivision off Westport Road, just after 7:30 a.m., after someone reported a suspicious vehicle, according to a statement from Robert Schroeder, the chief of the Lyndon Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a man's body inside a vehicle. The man had been shot to death, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit was also called to the scene, according to Schroeder. LMPD is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
