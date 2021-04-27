LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after someone was shot in the parking lot of a Kroger store in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, according to spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The shooting took place at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 4900 block of Dixie Highway, near Upper Hunters Trace. That's near a Kroger store.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, a male victim had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to Mitchell.
There are currently no suspects, Mitchell said. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
This story will be updated.
