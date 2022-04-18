LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they are investigating after a woman was found dead in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of South Birchwood, just off of Frankfort Avenue, shortly after 1 p.m. Monday when someone reported a person down at that location.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who was "obviously deceased," according to Mitchell.
Police are not released any more information.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. The case is currently being handled as a death investigation, according to Mitchell.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.