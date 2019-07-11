Police investigating fatal shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday night after being shot multiple times in the California neighborhood.
According to a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near California Park, just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man has been transported to University Hospital, where he later died.
There are no suspects as of this time, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
