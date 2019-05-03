LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a serious crash in a construction zone on Dixie Highway.
MetroSafe says the crash happened at Dixie and Algonquin Parkway about 10:42 a.m. Friday.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey was at the scene. She told WDRB a red car driving recklessly through a construction zone hit several other cars.
The driver of that car suffered life-threatening injuries. That driver and two others were transported by ambulance to the hospital, according to MetroSafe. No information on their conditions has been released.
