LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A JCPS employee made threatening comments and stood at the district’s central office with a handgun, police said.
Jason Smiley, 30, of Louisville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, after posting rants on Facebook that showed him saying he would “make them pay” and make them “hate me,” police said.
A spokeswoman for the district said, “An individual was taken into custody by LMPD today just off our property after threatening comments were made.” She said other details should come from police.
Police said they were called to the district’s headquarters on Newburg Road late Monday morning “on a report of trouble between an individual and JCPS staff.” Two police officers said they observed Smiley on school property in possession of a handgun, according to a police report.
A witness told police that Smiley went into the central office building to file some paperwork, then retrieved a handgun from his vehicle “and put it on his hip while standing in the parking lot.”
Smiley told police that he “became upset when (JCPS) would not accept his paperwork … retrieved his handgun from his vehicle and stood in the grass in the parking lot to ‘protest’ JCPS,” the report read.
The disagreement started at Frayser Elementary School, where Smiley works, according to the report.
