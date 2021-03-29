LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help in finding a man who is missing from Abbeywood Road, near Herr Lane in St. Matthews.
Darrell Long, 46, was "last heard from" early Monday morning, according to a flyer from police.
"Family and friends haven’t heard from him and fear for his safety," the flyer says.
Long is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, according to police. He has brown eyes and is bald.
Anyone who has information about Long's whereabouts is asked to call police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
