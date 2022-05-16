LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at a truck stop near Evansville, according to Indiana State Police.
Police say 32-year-old Teara Williams fired the gun after getting into an altercation with a relative. The shots struck multiple vehicles but no one was injured.
Gibson: Troopers are currently investigating a shooting incident at Love’s Truck Stop on US41 at Warrenton Road. No injuries reported. A 32-yr-old Louisville, KY, woman has been arrested for criminal recklessness with a weapon and OWI. A male subject fled the scene.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 17, 2022
Williams has initially been charged for criminal recklessness with a weapon and an OWI after driving intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, according to police.
She has been booked at the Gibson County Jail.
