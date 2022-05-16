Truck stop arrest map

A Louisville woman was arrested after firing a gun at a truck stop near Evansville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at a truck stop near Evansville, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say 32-year-old Teara Williams fired the gun after getting into an altercation with a relative. The shots struck multiple vehicles but no one was injured.

Williams has initially been charged for criminal recklessness with a weapon and an OWI after driving intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, according to police.

She has been booked at the Gibson County Jail.

