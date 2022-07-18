LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and mall officials heaped praise on a Bartholomew County, Indiana, man who saved lives after he pulled a gun and opened fire on an active shooter inside the mall Sunday evening despite a mall policy prohibiting guns.
At about 6 p.m. Sunday, a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall. That suspect shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more.
According to a report by FOX 59, the shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall. That "Good Samaritan," as police called him, was armed with a handgun.
Police said the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County was by the cookie counter, close to the main walkways of the mall. A witness said that, after the shooting the, the man moved closer to the downed shooter.
"There was a guy with his pistol held on the bathroom, and I believe that guy to have possibly been the guy, to have shot the shooter," said Mike Wright, a witness to the shooting.
After the shooting, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said the real hero is the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County.
"Investigators are still questioning the individual involved, but it appears that a Good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter," Ison said. "I'm going to tell you, the real hero of the day was the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in the food court an was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as began."
Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers also issued a statement, calling the man's actions heroic.
"As of now, we do not know the shooter's identity or motive," Myers said in the statement. "We do know that someone we are calling the 'Good Samaritan' was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."
But the Good Samaritan's actions (as well as those of the active shooter, obviously) came in the face of a mall policy prohibiting the carrying of a firearm inside the business in the first place. Last updated in April 2020, Simon Property Group states in its code of conduct that no weapons are allowed at its shopping centers. The group is the owner of the Greenwood Park Mall.
The property group has worked with Greenwood police for several planned security technology upgrades after recent incidents at the mall, including two incidents where employees were held at gunpoint in the parking lot. These upgrades include license plate readers installed at mall entrances.
While the property group has the ability to set policies against weapons, what the man did was not illegal. Despite following the mall's code of conduct, authorities say the Good Samaritan saved lives.
A spokesperson for the mall also issued a statement Monday morning, saying they were grateful for the "heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect."
"We grieve for the victims of yesterday's horrific tragedy in Greenwood," the statement read. "Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect."
