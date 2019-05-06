LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a burglar who broke into an apartment fell through the ceiling and into a Louisville bar.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place Sunday, just before 4 a.m. at the Haymarket Bar on East Market Street, near South Preston Street.
Police say 50-year-old Atah Love had broken into an apartment above the bar.
At some point during the break-in, he fell through the floor of the apartment and into the bathroom of the bar on the ground floor. In the process, police say he destroyed more than $4,600 worth of bar property.
He then ran away, tossing aside a hat and jacket he had been wearing during the break-in, according to police, but a bystander saw him and stopped him until police arrived.
Police say a witness at the bar took a picture of Love, and police were able to identify him through the image.
Love allegedly had suspected drugs and paraphernalia on his person when police arrested him. He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possession drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.