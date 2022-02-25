LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman was carjacked as she was dropping off a family member at a downtown Louisville hospital, resulting in a crash and serious injuries to another driver.
According to court documents, it happened Wednesday, just after 7 p.m., near the intersection of South Floyd Street and East Chestnut Street, at Norton Hospital.
Louisville Metro Police say as the woman was dropping off the family member, 42-year-old Amanda Gilbert walked up to her, pulled a knife and demanded her car, threatening both the woman and her family member. The woman complied, and police say Gilbert got into the car and headed east East Chestnut Street.
According to the arrest report, she ran a red light at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and South Floyd Street, and collided with two other vehicles.
One of the other vehicles flipped, according to police, and the driver had to be cut out of the vehicle. That driver was taken to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.
A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy who was providing security for Norton Hospital ran to the scene and arrested Gilbert.
She's charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief. Gilbert is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The condition of the injured driver is not known.
