LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a muddy, barefoot suspect showed up in a random home in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
It happened Sunday while officers were chasing 27-year-old Daniel Coogle on South Henniger Drive. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for having drugs, but when officers showed up to arrest him, they said Coogle took off.
Police said he ran through several yards and at one point fell in some mud and lost his shoes.
Coogle then ran into a neighbor's house to hide, before the neighbor kicked him out. The sheriff said an officer had to forcefully arrest him.
Coogle's charges include running from police, burglary and assault of a police officer.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.