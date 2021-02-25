LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men who were caught stealing hemp led police on a pursuit on I-71 that ended in a crash near Crestwood.
According to court documents, the incident began shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Kentucky State Police say someone called authorities saying two men -- later identified to be 25-year-old Robert Dyson and 29-year-old Norman Wolfe -- were stealing hemp from Bray Orchard and Roadside Market in Bedford.
Police say the caller told them the men were loading the hemp from a barn into a vehicle. When the caller confronted the men, he said they got into their vehicle, drove around him, and took off on U.S. 42.
The caller got into his own vehicle and followed the men, according to police. That's when he called authorities.
Police say Dyson was driving, and Wolfe was in the passenger seat.
During the pursuit, police say Wolfe fired at least two shots at the caller who was still following them. According to the arrest report, the caller "described seeing the muzzle flash and thought the shots were coming through the rear of the vehicle."
Kentucky State Police eventually spotted the vehicle the suspects were in headed southbound on U.S. 421 near KY-1606 and began their own pursuit.
The vehicle then drove southbound onto I-71. Police say they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspects refused to slow down or stop, continuing at speeds of about 85 mph.
Eventually, police say they were able to slow the vehicle with spike strips placed at the 17 mile marker, near La Grange. According to court documents, the spike strips damaged the front driver's side tire, but Dyson kept driving.
Police say they used a "legal intervention technique" to disable the vehicle near the Crestwood exit. Both a cable barrier and a police cruiser were damaged in the incident.
A large amount of hemp was found in the suspects' vehicle, according to police.
When confronted, police say Dyson admitted to meeting Wolfe in Louisville early Wednesday morning and driving to Bray Orchard and Roadside Market in Bedford to steal the hemp. Dyson admitted to being the getaway driver, police say.
Dyson was arrested and charged with speeding 15 mph over the legal limit, reckless driving, improper passing, failure to wear a seat belt, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, criminal mischief and first-degree burglary.
Wolfe is charged with enhanced first-degree wanton endangerment, enhanced first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Both men are currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.