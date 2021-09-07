LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was fatally shot in Bardstown on Tuesday.
According to the Bardstown Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot of BJ's Steakhouse on Camptown Road, off Bloomfield Road, in Bardstown on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., after someone reported that shots had been fired in the area.
Police say when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter, where he died from his injuries.
The victim's identity has not yet been publicly released.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Bardstown Police Department at (502) 348-6811 or via the tip line at (502) 348-4327. Callers can remain anonymous.
