LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested an Oldham County woman authorities say stole about $30,000 worth of jewelry while working at a Prospect home.
Theresa Jeffrey, 37, was arrested on June 13. According to an arrest warrant, Jeffrey stole the jewelry from her employer's home from Oct. 1, 2018 through Feb. 21, 2019.
Police say Jeffrey had been hired to clean the victims' home.
Authorities say the victims found 11 pieces of jewelry missing from a jewelry box after Jeffrey cleaned their home. According to officials, Jeffrey was the only other person in the home who would have had access to the victims' property.
An investigation showed that between Oct. 4, 2018 and March 1, 2019, Jeffrey sold some of the victims' stolen jewelry at pawn shops in Jefferson County. One of the victims was able to identify the stolen jewelry from pictures taken at a pawn shop.
Jeffrey is charged with theft.
