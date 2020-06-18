LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the man accused of strangling a Shelbyville, Indiana, woman and dumping her body in a creek admitted to the murder.
During his preliminary hearing, William Dodd listened in remotely as Indiana State Police Detective Jason Briscoe testified that Dodd told him that on June 1, during a fight with his roommate, Liliana Moss, she pulled out his gun and claimed she was going to kill herself.
“She continues on until he's able to push the gun out of the way and grab her neck,” Briscoe said. “He gets behind her and puts his hand over her mouth and nose, and just holds there until she goes limp.”
Briscoe said Dodd told him that he put a bag over her head and the next night put her body in an industrial garbage bag and dumped it into Clear Creek in Shelbyville.
Kayakers found Moss's body a week later.
Dodd is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
