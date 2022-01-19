LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police say teens driving around in a Mercedes have been wreaking havoc in a Louisville neighborhood.
“In the past 12 months, we've seen an uptick in more juvenile crimes,” said Strathmoor Village Police Chief Mike Lamey.
That includes the small city of Wellington.
“It’s really been going crazy about what's going on in the neighborhood and the Mercedes that’s been driving around and people just not feeling safe,” said resident Stephanie Caverno.
Lamey said a Mercedes with four juveniles inside has been hitting random areas, including this neighborhood.
“This appears to be where they got out of the vehicle and they were attempting to get into his work vehicle,” he said.
Lamey confirmed a man was held at gunpoint at his house on Sunday afternoon.
“I believe he was shaken up and traumatized by it. Anybody would be,” he said.
Tuesday night, Louisville Metro Police found a stolen Mercedes and arrested two male juveniles who tried to drive off from police.
It's unclear at this moment if the Mercedes driving around Wellington is the same one picked up Tuesday night. But LMPD detectives are investigating numerous reports of a Mercedes wanted in connection to multiple crimes in Jefferson County.
"A coordinated investigation spanning multiple divisions and jurisdictions is currently underway," officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said in an email. "Detectives are examining all evidence to determine if these incidents are connected and to ensure those responsible for these acts are held accountable."
Lamey said the suspects in Wellington have also been rummaging through cars that were unlocked or left running to warm up.
“When the people go down the street, they hit the door knobs and if the car doors are unlocked, they can go in and out in 60 seconds and they're gone and on to the next one. If the car is locked, they'll usually go on to the next vehicle,” he said.
Neighbors also think their location makes them the perfect target, with easy access right off the Watterson Expressway/ Bardstown Road exit.
Caverno said she's been doing what she can not to be a victim.
“We park right under a spotlight so that hopefully they're deterred a little bit by at least a bright light,” she said.
