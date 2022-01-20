LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a popular payment app helped lead them to a suspected robber who seized a woman's smart phone and car keys at gunpoint.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Louisville Metro Police say a woman was walking on South Clay Street, when 22-year-old Amarrie Malone walked up, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she turn over her car keys, her smart phone and her wallet.
After the woman gave Malone everything she asked for, police say Malone told her to walk away and not look back. According to court documents, the woman began to flee, looking back once. That's when, police say, Malone fired a shot in her direction and drove off in her car.
Several weeks later, police say the woman noticed someone was transferring funds from her Venmo account to another Venmo account. There were four transactions, transferring a total amount of $1,300.
Police say they were able to identify Malone as the owner of the destination Venmo account -- and when the victim was shown a picture of Malone, she identified her as the robber.
A warrant was issued for Malone's arrest and she was taken into custody by the Elizabethtown Police Department on Jan 12. She was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Jan. 19.
Malone is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking.
