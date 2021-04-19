LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman was held at gunpoint as her car was stolen at a stop sign in Louisville.
The carjacking was reported at about 7 a.m. Monday on Lovers Lane, near Fern Creek Road.
The victim told police she was stopped at a stop sign when another car rear-ended her.
Police said two men were in that car. One of them got out, showed a gun and ordered the woman to hand over her keys.
The suspect took her cellphone as well.
LMPD said it's still looking for the suspects, who took off toward Billtown Road.
