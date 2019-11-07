LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested after police say she was caught running a prostitution business at an east Louisville spa.
According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police detectives -- along with representatives from the FBI and Alcoholic Beverage Control -- conducted an undercover investigation Wednesday afternoon at Sun Spa.
The spa is located at 4111 Murphy Lane, just off Westport Road.
The spa's website boasts that, "Rest & relaxation is our goal." It claims to offer a "Full Body Massage" from "Beautiful Asian Ladies."
Just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police say an undercover officer walked into the spa. Police say employees at the spa agreed to arrange a massage for the officer that included "sexual advances."
At that point, police say the undercover detective revealed his identity as a law enforcement officer.
Police say they interviewed a customer of the spa, who said he had received sexual favors from employees in exchange for cash.
Police arrested 66-year-old Aeran Moon of Mount Eden, Kentucky, who police say is a co-owner of the business. According to the arrest report, Moon would collect money from female employees at the business who would give "feather massages" to customers. Police say the female employees called her "Mamasan" and would give her money they received from each client.
Moon was charged with promoting prostitution involving two or more prostitutes.
She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
According to the Kentucky Secretary of State's website, Darrell Bentley is listed as the registered agent for the business. The home office of the business has a Mount Eden, Kentucky, address.
