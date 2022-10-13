Miriam Hope ORH 10-13-22

Miriam Hope, 42, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive, that's off Westport Road in east Louisville near Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant. (Photo provided by Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered woman who may be in need of medical attention.

LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" for Miriam Hope, 42, Thursday afternoon. 

Hope was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive, that's off Westport Road in east Louisville near Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant.

Police say Hope is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair.

She is believed to be in need of medical attention "and possibly having a psychological episode," police said. 

It's unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen. Her direction of travel was also unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags