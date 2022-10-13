LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered woman who may be in need of medical attention.
LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" for Miriam Hope, 42, Thursday afternoon.
Hope was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive, that's off Westport Road in east Louisville near Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for Miriam Hope. She is 42. Last see 10/10/22. She is in need of medical attention. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you have info on her. #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/SwPxOpPIE1— LMPD (@LMPD) October 13, 2022
Police say Hope is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair.
She is believed to be in need of medical attention "and possibly having a psychological episode," police said.
It's unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen. Her direction of travel was also unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
