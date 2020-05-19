LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio teenager has gone missing after leaving for a tanning salon Sunday, and police worry she could be in danger.
Police in Greenfield, Ohio, about 90 miles east of Cincinnati, posted a missing notice on their Facebook page Monday in search of 18-year-old Madison Bell.
They say her car was seen in a Greenfield parking lot around 8 p.m. Sunday. She's 5 feet 7 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, although she could be wearing blue or gray contact lenses. Her latest known clothing description, per police, is a t-shirt, black leggings and a black North Face jacket, though she may also be wearing Star Wars pants.
In a post on Facebook shared by the Greenfield Police Department, Bell's mother said her daughter left to go tanning Sunday morning and hasn't been seen since.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Highland County Sheriff's Office at 937-393-1421.
