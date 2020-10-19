LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nelson County sheriff's deputies were called to a Dollar General store on the report of a suspicious car, only to find meth and heroin.
Workers told officers the car had been running in the lot for two hours. Deputies arrived on scene and talked to a person who, at first, identified himself as Jordan Ratcliff. But it was later found out his name was really Evan Ratcliff.
Deputies searched the car and said they found 1.5 pounds of suspected crystal meth and a pound of suspected heroin.
Ratcliff was arrested on a list of charges.
