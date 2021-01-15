LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As part of a multistate investigation into narcotics trafficking, more than 100 capsules filled with heroin and fentanyl were found in Jennings County, Indiana.
The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said they assisted "an out of state agency" in the drug seizure on Jan. 14.
The heroin and fentanyl capsules are estimated to be worth over $30,000, police say, and had "the potential of creating thousands of potential overdoses and deaths."
The narcotic trafficking investigation remains ongoing in several states.
