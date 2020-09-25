LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in two days, police say businesses in several areas of Louisville were broken into and damaged.
According to information provided by Louisville Metro Police, looting incidents were reported at numerous businesses overnight, including the following:
- 5700 block of Preston Hwy at Buddy's Home Furnishings
- 4200 block of Outer Loop at GameStop
- 2000 block of S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. at GameStop
- Walgreens (exact address not provided but possibly 2300 block of Stoney Brook Dr.)
- 3600 block of S. Hurstbourne Pkwy at T-Mobile.
- 2300 block of Frankfort Ave. at Walgreens
"We responded to 15 burglaries and one holdup of a business," LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said in a news conference Friday afternoon.
"The majority of the burglaries were described as having multiple suspects on scene at the time of the burglary. One break-in for instance, at the GameStop at 4343 Outer Loop, had an SUV driven through the front entrance."
Schroeder says those kinds of actions fit the description of looting under Kentucky law during a news conference Thursday afternoon, after several other businesses reported break-ins under similar circumstances.
.@LMPD says another 6 businesses were looted yesterday. Two of them were nearby each other. Buddy’s Home Furnishing on Preston and Game Stop on Outer Loop. One witness said a car drove through Game Stop. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/nKOV987ZSE— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) September 25, 2020
Schroeder also clarified what it takes to be charged with rioting.
"Under Kentucky's riot statute, anyone who is part of a group causing damage or riotous behavior, is subject to the charge of rioting," Schroeder said. "It does not require an individual to actually have participated in the destructive act."
Employees at the GameStop on Outer Loop near Jefferson Mall spent Friday morning cleaning up glass and picking up the mess left behind. One person who was there, but didn't want to be identified, says he saw it happen.
The employee says several cars showed up in the parking lot before he saw the SUV drive straight into the building, crashing through the doors and locked gate. Parts of the wrecked SUV were still on the property Friday morning.
Not far away, on Preston Highway, the Buddy's Home Furnishing store was also broken into. Buddy's says several of its stores have been hit this week. TVs were left in the parking lot and on the sidewalk, as crews boarded up the store Friday morning.
During Friday's briefing, Mayor Fischer said the city encourages people to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, but people who violate the law will be punished.
"I want to caution the peaceful protestors. If you're in a group where violent or destructive behavior is happening, you need to separate from that group, or you will be subject to arrest," Mayor Fischer said.
