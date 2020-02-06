LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man wanted on a felony warrant ran from police Thursday and jumped into a river to escape -- but then had to be rescued by authorities with a hovercraft.
After the rescue, Jeremy S. Dillman, 36, of Medora, was arrested on a warrant charging domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Dillman now also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
Thursday afternoon, Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer and four members of his department were looking for Dillman in the Shieldstown area and found a vehicle he had reportedly been driving. Deputy Brad Barker found footprints leading west along the bank of the White River.
While other law enforcement officers checked nearby residences, Barker followed the footprints and found Dillman along the river bank.
Police said that when Barker tried to take Dillman into custody, Dillmann "fled and jumped into the White River."
But he didn't get far, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Police said Dillman swam about 20 feet into the river and held onto a log.
Authorities had to request boat rescue, and Brownstown Fire Department used a hovercraft to rescue Dillman -- and allow Barker to take him into custody.
Video from the scene shows Dillman standing in swiftly moving, knee-deep water, his left hand shaking, and his right holding on to a log. As authorities arrive with the hovercraft, an officer yanks Dillman into the boat.
The suspect was taken to Schneck Medical Center and evaluated for hypothermia before he was taken to Jackson County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.