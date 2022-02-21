LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both directions of Interstate 65 in Bullitt County were shut down Monday afternoon after a police pursuit ended in a a standoff on the interstate.
The pursuit began "out of Indiana" around 2 p.m. along I-65 south in Clarksville and Jeffersonville, Kentucky State Police Trooper Scotty Sharp said.
The standoff is currently taking place on southbound I-65 at about the 114 mile marker near the rest area with Kentucky State Police, Louisville Metro Police, Shepherdsville Police Department and the Jeffersonville Police Department on scene.
Traffic is backed up for several miles, and was being detoured from the interstate in both directions as of 3 p.m.
This story may be updated.
