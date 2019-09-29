LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed in a rollover crash in Ripley County, Indiana, Saturday.
ISP and the Ripley County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Legion Road near Batesville, Indiana, around 11:45 a.m., according to a news release.
Police say a 16-year-old from Batesville was driving westbound on Legion Road near County Line 200 East in Ripley County when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the south side of the road. The driver overcorrected the vehicle, causing it to leave the north side of the road and overturn.
A passenger in the vehicle, Kaleb Norton, 17, also from Batesville, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.
The driver of the vehicle is expected to survive. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening. Toxicology results are still pending.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.