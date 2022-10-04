LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville received $1 million in federal funding to repair some of the city's aging sidewalks.
Kentucky 3rd District Rep. John Yarmuth (D) made the announcement Tuesday near a sidewalk repair being done on Algonquin Parkway.
The money will help the city with its ongoing sidewalk rehabilitation work, removing barriers to accessibility and enhancing pedestrian safety in neighborhoods across Louisville. Crews will focus on repairing sidewalks that are rated the worst, in areas with a lot of pedestrian crashes and in close proximity of schools.
"It means level sidewalks, timed crosswalks and efforts to ensure that a parent or grandparent walking their child to school can do so without incident," Yarmuth said. "It means peace of mind when your kids hop on a bike and head to the park. It means if you use a wheelchair, you can travel to your destination without risking your safety by going out into the street because the sidewalk is in disrepair."
Yarmuth also secured money for nine other projects including the food incubator Chef Space in West Louisville.
