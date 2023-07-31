OUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers are considering how to address and possibly use artificial intelligence (AI) in the commonwealth.
Ben Karner, senior director analyst at Gartner, made a presentation Monday in Frankfort before the Interim Joint Committee on Tourism, Small Business, and Information Technology.
Karner provided a basic overview of the level of AI that's available right now, saying it can help with efficiency and is still used with the help of human guidance. But there could be risks associated, especially for state government.
"Teach people how to use it properly with the appropriate guardrails, maturity and understanding," Karner told lawmakers Monday. "With that, great. Just make sure that you are aware you can also industrialize the dark side, as well, if you're not careful."
Some suggestions for how to use AI for good with low risk include implementing tutoring options and AI call centers.
Lawmakers will likely address AI parameters in the upcoming session. You can watch Monday's full presentation below:
