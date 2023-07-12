LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pentagon will send thousands of cluster munitions as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia, a move that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, supports.
The decision comes despite widespread concerns that the controversial bombs can cause civilian casualties. The Pentagon will provide munitions that have a reduced "dud rate," meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths. Long sought by Ukraine, cluster bombs are weapons that open in the air, releasing submunitions, or "bomblets," that are dispersed over a large area and are intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once.
McConnell said cluster bombs specifically will improve Ukraine's ability to attack Russian forces.
"I welcome President Biden's decision to provide Ukraine cluster munitions to improve its defense against Russian invaders," McConnell said this week. "Despite vocal opposition from his own party, the president ultimately made the right call."
The U.S. began phasing out cluster munitions in 2016. But because Russia has been using them, Ukraine asked for some of America's stockpile.
