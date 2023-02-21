LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky women may soon have an additional option for giving birth, one that is available in others states such as Indiana.
The state senate's licensing and occupations committee on Tuesday advanced SB 67, a bill that would allow freestanding birthing centers staffed by certified nurse midwives.
Birthing centers cater to women who do not feel they need a hospital to give birth but also do not want to deliver at their homes.
Tree of Life birthing center, for example, opened in Jeffersonville, Ind. in 2018.
While the bill advanced from committee on a 9-2 vote, some senators expressed reservations.
Sen. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville, a physician, said he wanted to stick up for the current healthcare system in the state and that it isn’t clear how birthing centers improve patient care.
Sen. Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, the second-ranking member, voted to advance the bill but said it may not be ready to pass.
“We’ll have to see if this bill is ready for primetime,” said Thayer, R-Georgetown.