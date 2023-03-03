LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill to criminalize so-called gray machines in Kentucky took a step forward Thursday, clearing the House's licensing and occupations committee.
Described by proponents as legal games of skill, the machines with names like Burning Barrel and Wildcat have proliferated at gas stations, truck stops, bars and restaurants. They accept cash to play and return cash to winners.
House Bill 594 still has a long road ahead. If the full House approves the bill, it will move the Senate.
A similar bill fell short at the eleventh hour in 2022. The issue splits Republicans, who dominate both chambers of the legislature.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.