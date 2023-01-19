LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana lawmaker plans to address hate crimes in the state following an an attack on an Asian student at Indiana University.
Bloomington Police arrested Billie Davis, 56, after they say she stabbed an Asian student in the head. Davis told police she targeted the victim because she was "being Chinese" and said it “would be one less person to blow up our country.”
Indiana lawmakers passed a bias crimes bill in 2019, which allows judges to impose longer sentences for crimes motivated by bias. But critics say it isn't strong enough and is too vague.
Fox 59 reports that Democratic State Senator Shelli Yoder says she was outraged by the attack and plans to bring up a hate crimes bill this session.
"You don’t stab someone multiple times in the head because of bias that’s because of hate,” she says. “I know that we will be having many conversations,” Yoder said. “We definitely will be looking at this and making sure that we’re visiting it.”
Davis is scheduled in court on Jan. 25 and is expected to stand trial in June.
