LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax.

House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.

But to offset that reduction, lawmakers incorporated 35 different new services into the state's existing 6% sales tax. 

Do you want to get a tattoo or piercing? Do you want family photos? Do you want to rent a wedding venue? All that will be taxed.

Below is the full list of services that will now come with a 6% sales tax:

  1. Photography and photo finishing
  2. Marketing
  3. Telemarketing
  4. Public opinion and research polling
  5. Lobbying
  6. Executive employee recruitment
  7. Website design and development
  8. Website hosting
  9. Facsimile transmission
  10. Private mailroom
  11. Bodyguard services
  12. Security system monitoring
  13. Private investigation services
  14. Process server services
  15. Repossession of personal property
  16. Personal background check services
  17. Parking services
  18. Road and travel services
  19. Condo time-share exchange services
  20. Short-term rental of space
  21. Social event planning and coordination
  22. Leisure, recreational and athletic instructional services
  23. Recreational camp tuition and fees
  24. Personal fitness training
  25. Massage (non-medical)
  26. Cosmetic surgery
  27. Body modification (piercing, tattoos)
  28. Testing services
  29. Interior decorating and design
  30. Household moving
  31. Specialized design (fashion)
  32. Lapidary services
  33. Labor and services for commercial refrigeration
  34. Labor to repair or alter apparel, footwear, watches or jewelry
  35. Prewritten computer software access services

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was critical of the impact of the sales tax increases, writing a two-page veto in April that was then overridden by the Republican supermajority.

Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy said expanding sales taxes is not projected to fill the deficit.

"That generates a little bit of revenue, but for every dollar in new revenue that those services taxes will generate, we're gonna lose about $6 in income tax revenues from the first cut alone," Bailey said.

Bailey used "first cut" in reference to lawmakers' intent to continue to incrementally lower the income tax rate over the next few years.

Beshear was also critical of the ambiguity in the list saying it will be difficult for these industries to navigate.

Both tax changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. For more detailed definitions of each category from the Kentucky Department of Revenue, here and here.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags