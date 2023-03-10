LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Senate committee approved a bill aimed at prohibiting state law enforcement from "enforcing federal firearms bans," but opponents of the bill believe it will be struck down if passed.
House Bill 153 passed the committee on a 7-2 vote Thursday. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Josh Bray, R-Mount Vernon, said it passed the House earlier this year. The bill's record shows it passed 78-19 after a third reading on Feb. 22.
Bray said the concept behind the bill is "pretty simple."
"It says, going forward, no state tax dollars or state manpower will be allocated toward the law enforcement of federal firearms ban regulations after Jan. 1, 2021," Bray said.
According to the bill, prohibiting law enforcement from enforcing federal firearms bans means they wouldn't be allowed to adopt rules, regulations or ordinances that require the enforcement of such bans and prevent them from "allocating public resources or moneys in the enforcement of federal firearm bans."
The bill did face some opposition in committee Thursday. Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, "compared gun violence to the opioid crisis" and asked the committee why the state "wouldn't take a similar approach to mitigating the problem by reducing the prevalence of guns."
"Why, in this case, when we have a tremendous, extraordinarily costly epidemic of gun violence in this state, are you advocating for more guns rather than less?" Berg asked. "That seems antithetical to what we are doing with the opioid crisis."
But Bray argued that the opioid epidemic "stems from addiction," while gun violence "results from a lack of respect for human life."
Chuck Eddy, wo serves with Mom's Demand Action, called the bill "foolish."
"This effort to say 'We don't have to follow any federal laws if we don't like them,' is a really, huge slippery slope and it's very dangerous," Eddy said. "In this particular case, it is scorching law enforcement's efforts to do the right thing on a state and local basis."
The bill also received criticism form Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's administration. Greenberg recently issued a memorandum to the Louisville Metro Police Department, requiring them to remove the firing pin from seized handguns in the city.
Greenberg is also supporting legislation sponsored by Keturah Herron, D-Louisville, that would allow the city to permanently destroy confiscated firearms instead of sending them to auction.
"We all know Louisville is experiencing an illegal gun crisis," the Greenberg administration said in a statement. "Gun homicides are the leading cause of death among young people in our city. This dangerous bill would hamper efforts to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and we hope it will be defeated.”
HB 153 now heads to the full Senate.
