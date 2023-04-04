LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky General Assembly is preparing for autonomous vehicles to show up on the state's roads.
In the final hours of the legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 135, which establishes the framework for self-driving cars. It sets up licensing and establishes insurance rules and how law enforcement should respond.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-25, said this is just the beginning.
"I can tell you for here in Louisville — the airport, UPS — that's a big deal," Stivers said. "That's a real big deal for northern Kentucky, the Greater Cincinnati CVG airport. That's a really big deal. "
Those in favor said it helps with safety as more autonomous cars come off the assembly line. Those opposed said it's not safe and would take away Kentucky jobs.
The legislation currently sits on Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.
