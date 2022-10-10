LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A case before the U.S. Supreme Court could be dangerous to voters' rights, according to a Kentucky election law expert.
The case is referred to as Moore vs. Harper.
In short, North Carolina Republicans drew congressional districts to give 10 seats to Republicans and four to Democrats. The drawings went before the state's supreme court, and were struck down as gerrymandering.
Now, in an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, the North Carolina Republicans say, in regards to a federal election protected under the U.S. Constitution, the state's court and state's constitution are powerless.
Josh Douglas, Kentucky election law expert and election law professor at the University of Kentucky, said it's an argument that would unravel several voters' rights protections.
"So it's a really radical and, in my view, dangerous idea because it would remove a really important component of protection for voters of protection to the right to vote that exists within state constitutions," Douglas said.
Douglas sat down with WDRB's Monica Harkins to talk about his warning for the implications in this case and how it could impact voters in Kentucky. Watch the full interview below or by clicking here.
