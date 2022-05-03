LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, and Kentucky legislators are preparing for the next step.
A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion but said it "does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”
In a news conference Tuesday morning in Lexington, Kentucky Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said he expected this result.
"I think if you follow SCOTUS on a regular basis, you could read the tea leaves," Thayer said. "And if you read Justice Alito’s potential opinion — that was, again, leaked in an unprecedented manner — I think you can see this coming. I think we’re all just hopeful and ... ready to get to work in January if we need to take further steps."
Sen. Donald Douglass, R-Nicholasville, reiterated that point, ensuring Senate Republicans will be ready in Frankfort.
"I think we have to be very, very careful how we approach this and what we say about this," Douglass said Tuesday. "But if this truly is true, I want you to know Kentucky General Assembly is ready. We’re ready to meet and we’re ready to create some of the toughest laws that there are."
Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, Tweeted on Tuesday that banning abortion "means women will die."
"It’s official; the United States is under minority rule, and that minority doesn’t include women," he wrote. "Forced birth is un-American. Banning abortion means women will die. It’s that devastatingly simple."
Twenty-six states are certain or likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the pro-abortion rights think tank the Guttmacher Institute. Of those, 22 states already have total or near-total bans on the books that are currently blocked by Roe. Four more states are considered likely to quickly pass bans, if Roe is overturned.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, decried the leaked document, saying the U.S. Supreme Court should be "completely free to do their jobs." Blaming the leak on the "radical left," McConnell said the justices should have the full support without an "inappropriate pressure campaign."
"I want all nine Justices to know there are still principled Senators who have their backs no matter what," he said. "There are still some people in this Capitol — and a majority in the Senate — whose support for the rule of law is not conditional."
Monday night's leak jumpstarted the intense political reverberations that the high court’s ultimate decision was expected to have in the midterm election year. Already, politicians on both sides of the aisle were seizing on the report to fundraise and energize their supporters on either side of the hot-button issue.
