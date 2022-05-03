LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the U.S. Supreme Court should be "completely free to do their jobs."
In a statement on the Senate floor, McConnell said the Justices should have the full support without an "inappropriate pressure campaign."
The statement comes after Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
He also ordered an investigation Tuesday into what he called an "egregious breach of trust." In the high court's first public comment since the draft was published late Monday, Roberts said it doesn't reflect any justice's final opinion. In a written statement, he said, "To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed."
McConnell said, "I want all nine Justices to know there are still principled Senators who have their backs no matter what. There are still some people in this Capitol — and a majority in the Senate — whose support for the rule of law is not conditional."
Here is a transcript of McConnell's remarks from Tuesday on the Senate floor regarding the Supreme Court:
“For years, the radical left has attacked the institution of the Supreme Court. Last night, it appears their campaign hit a new low.
“Historically, the Justices, clerks, and staff have prized and protected the Court’s confidentiality. The Justices must be able to discuss and deliberate in an environment of total trust and privacy. Americans cannot receive a fair trial if politicians, pundits, bullies, and mobs get a say in court.
“Judicial independence is vital. But the far left has spent years shamelessly attacking it.
“Democrats in Congress have endorsed plans for partisan court-packing. They’ve sent the Justices threatening legal briefs. They’ve scheduled sham hearings to smear judges.
“In 2020, the Senate Democratic Leader marched across the street to the Court and shouted threats at multiple Justices by name if they didn’t rule how he wanted.
“In 2018, activists literally chased Senators around the Capitol.
“And now, last night, a shocking new breach.
“Somebody, likely somebody inside the Court, leaked a confidential internal draft to the press. Almost certainly in an effort to stir up an inappropriate pressure campaign to sway an outcome.
“The radical left immediately rallied around the toxic stunt. The cheerleaders for partisan court-packing applauded what they suggested was the work of, ‘a brave clerk’ making ‘a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt’ to cause a political firestorm and ‘cause the Court to reconsider.’
“Liberals want to rip the blindfold off Lady Justice. They want to override impartiality with intimidation. They want to elevate mob rule over the rule of law.
“The same political movement that used a leak to move up the timeline of Justice Breyer’s retirement process is trying to use another leak to make the Court less secure and less impartial.
“Never before in modern history has an internal draft been leaked to the public while the Justices were still deciding a case.
“Whoever committed this lawless act knew exactly what it could bring about.
“The Justices already require security. Less than two weeks ago, an unbalanced person lit himself on fire on the Court steps. Less than three years ago, a liberal mob tried to storm the Court, shoving past law enforcement and pounding on the doors.
“Everybody knows what kind of climate the far left is trying to fuel. One that is antithetical to the rule of law.
“Right on cue, top Democrats began publishing wild statements about what the Court might decide, packed with using unhinged rhetoric that could easily incite light a match.
“Activists flocked to the Court. An angry crowd surrounded the Court, chanting Justices’ names. There are renewed calls to smash the institutions of both the Senate and the Court at the same time.
“One of the Court’s most essential and sacred features was smashed just to buy the outrage-industrial complex a few extra days to scream nonsense about what the Court might rule.
“This lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible. I am certain the Chief Justice will seek to get to the bottom of this. If a crime was committed, the Department of Justice must pursue it completely.
“I want all nine Justices to know there are still principled Senators who have their backs no matter what. There are still some people in this Capitol — and a majority in the Senate — whose support for the rule of law is not conditional.
“The Court should tune out the bad-faith noise and feel completely free to do their jobs. They should follow the facts and the law wherever that leads.
“As I’ve warned in the past, courts bowing to activist pressure would never enhance judicial legitimacy. It could only erode it. And the hostage-takers would never settle for half a loaf.”
