LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky legislators had some fiery words Thursday as they demanded answers to remedy long voting lines.
During a hearing Thursday in Frankfort, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, described people in wheelchairs waiting for more than an hour outside of their polling location Tuesday. In Bullitt County, lines wrapped around the building.
"How are we going to make sure this doesn't happen again?" Nemes said.
In testifying before legislators, Secretary of State Michael Adams said he's pushing for more polling locations after some counties consolidated them.
"I think it's important someone — the governor, me, or both of us or another constitutional officer — review and approve an election plan that reduces voting locations," Adams said. "The other approach is to develop a statutory formula to set a floor for how many voting locations a county needs for early voting and Election Day."
Adams does, however, attribute early voting to helping with lines on Election Day.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections plans to review county election plans.
